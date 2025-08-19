GitLab Inc. $GTLB Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GitLab were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in GitLab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 866,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,936,000 after acquiring an additional 302,864 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in GitLab by 174.2% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in GitLab by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,974,730 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

