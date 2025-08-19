Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 124,818 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311,966 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AIQ opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

