Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 434,700 shares, adeclineof50.2% from the July 15th total of 872,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 618,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BOTZ opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.