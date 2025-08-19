Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 49,700 shares, adecreaseof42.1% from the July 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently,0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.2849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

