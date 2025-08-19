Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD Position Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 89,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.8%

XYLD stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.