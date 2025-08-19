GMS Inc. $GMS Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GMS were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Shares of GMS opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.26. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $110.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,108.50. This trade represents a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 179,133 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $19,713,586.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,646,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,244,280.90. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,627 shares of company stock valued at $37,808,097 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

