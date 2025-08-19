Goosehead Insurance $GSHD Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebark Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $55,326,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 96,309 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,216,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $5,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,152.27. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,665 shares of company stock worth $22,840,936 in the last 90 days. 37.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Goosehead Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.75. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. The company had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.