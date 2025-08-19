Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Hayward worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hayward by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 767.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Hayward’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,311.50. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

