Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 2.1%

HSII stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $317.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

