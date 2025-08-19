Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.73. Highway shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 15,434 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 0.20.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.63%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

