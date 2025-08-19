Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $34,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HGV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 93,168 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 50,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HGV opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

