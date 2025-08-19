Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.09 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 307 ($4.15). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 298.20 ($4.03), with a volume of 726,689 shares.

HOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.05) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 390 ($5.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 273 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.09.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

