Home Bancorp, Inc. $HBCP Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Home Bancorp worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $48.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

