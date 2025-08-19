Huntsman Corporation $HUN Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Huntsman worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,388.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 157.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 34.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Huntsman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Huntsman's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

