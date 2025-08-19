Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $40,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,349.92. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,071.88. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,379 shares of company stock valued at $724,092 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HURN opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

