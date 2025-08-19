Ignite Planners LLC Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.4% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 330,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in NVIDIA by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 38,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 54,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.95. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

