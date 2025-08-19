IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,977.60 ($26.71) and traded as high as GBX 2,280 ($30.80). IMI shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($30.39), with a volume of 396,002 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 2,300 ($31.07) to GBX 2,550 ($34.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.09) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 2,450 ($33.09) to GBX 2,500 ($33.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 2,300 ($31.07) to GBX 2,475 ($33.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 2,250 ($30.39) to GBX 2,625 ($35.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,516.67 ($34.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,147.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,977.60.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 56.10 ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jackie Callaway bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,971 ($26.62) per share, with a total value of £20,616.66 ($27,849.06). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,087 shares of company stock worth $2,149,212. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

