Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.3% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 67,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,408,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 493,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,538,000 after buying an additional 160,242 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.95. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

