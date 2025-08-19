Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 54.6% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,800 shares, adeclineof54.6% from the July 15th total of 72,300 shares. Approximately0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,489.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,210,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,901,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after acquiring an additional 266,759 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,789,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 144,747 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

