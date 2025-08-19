Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,100 shares, anincreaseof42.3% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,891.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 51,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 52,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,053,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.