Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,100 shares, anincreaseof42.3% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.