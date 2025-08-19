Invesco Ltd. Buys 4,911,803 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,276,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $40,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $501,360.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,616,947 shares in the company, valued at $35,486,534.43. This represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 535,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,400. This trade represents a 8.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 217,870 shares of company stock worth $859,140. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.43. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

