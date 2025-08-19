Invesco Ltd. Buys 858,826 Shares of South Bow Corporation $SOBO

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 112.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.78% of South Bow worth $41,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOBO. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of SOBO opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. South Bow Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. South Bow’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOBO shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

