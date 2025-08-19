Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,080 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Hexcel worth $38,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 698.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Hexcel Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

