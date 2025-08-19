Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $37,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 331,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,136 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $184.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.36 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

