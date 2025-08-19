Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.14% of Eldorado Gold worth $39,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,802,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,909 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,687,000. Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 6,689,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,514,000 after acquiring an additional 648,574 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,973,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 870,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 400,477 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

