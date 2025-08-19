Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,463,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $41,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 210.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,610,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,565 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 8,530.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,914 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 29.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,633,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,178,000 after purchasing an additional 825,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 821,427 shares during the period. Finally, Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $11,023,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.7%

MUR stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.13. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MUR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.