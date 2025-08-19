Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.20% of SS&C Technologies worth $40,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,134,000 after purchasing an additional 186,440 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,869,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,353,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,038,000 after purchasing an additional 780,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.