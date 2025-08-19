Invesco Ltd. Has $34.27 Million Position in Root, Inc. $ROOT

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 5,575.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Root were worth $34,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Root by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Root from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Root from $51.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Root from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Root from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

In related news, Director Julie Szudarek sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $373,302.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,821.60. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $686,433.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 281,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,782,837. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,083 shares of company stock worth $2,805,069 over the last 90 days. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROOT opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average is $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.25.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Root had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $382.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Root’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

