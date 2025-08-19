Invesco Ltd. Has $34.40 Million Stock Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,728 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $34,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 172,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE NTB opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $46.89.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Increases Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.91 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NTB. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

