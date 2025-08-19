Invesco Ltd. Has $34.95 Million Stock Position in ATS Corporation $ATS

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ATS were worth $34,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 83,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 15.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

ATS Stock Down 1.0%

ATS stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -101.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. ATS Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.16 million. ATS had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. ATS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Profile

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.