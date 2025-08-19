Invesco Ltd. Has $37.23 Million Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $37,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7,902.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $455,209.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,234.02. The trade was a 30.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.82. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

