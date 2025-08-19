Invesco Ltd. Has $38.04 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 106.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of Cousins Properties worth $38,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,094,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,759,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in Cousins Properties by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,011,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,283,000 after buying an additional 1,438,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,781,000 after buying an additional 986,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,753,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,735,000 after buying an additional 951,637 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 345.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.