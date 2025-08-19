Invesco Ltd. Has $38.36 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 201.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,092 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $38,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,344.80. This represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Montana acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,341 shares in the company, valued at $202,898.34. The trade was a 29.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.