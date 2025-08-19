Invesco Ltd. Has $41.28 Million Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $41,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BILL by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 2,189.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BILL in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

BILL Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE BILL opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.