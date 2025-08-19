Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,912,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.35% of Hayward worth $40,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hayward by 51.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,311.50. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $924,919.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,142 shares of company stock worth $2,347,527. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Stock Down 0.8%

HAYW stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.