Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 501,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $35,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

