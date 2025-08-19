Invesco Ltd. Purchases 256,719 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $20.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0794 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

