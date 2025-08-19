Invesco Ltd. Purchases 3,313 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $35,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $218.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.10 and a 200 day moving average of $229.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.26 and a 12-month high of $366.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

