Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. $MLKN

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $36,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MillerKnoll by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in MillerKnoll by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 793.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLKN. Benchmark raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $961.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is -133.93%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

