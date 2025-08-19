Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843,649 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.33% of FTAI Aviation worth $37,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $76,510,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $30,963,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,305,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256,800 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 629,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,623,000 after purchasing an additional 237,547 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 203,447 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI opened at $142.46 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.61.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The firm had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

