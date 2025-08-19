Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,480,345 Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. $ZGN

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,905,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $36,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZGN opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1361 per share. This represents a yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

