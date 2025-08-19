Invesco Ltd. Sells 19,323 Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.18% of Northwest Natural Gas worth $37,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Northwest Natural Gas Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE NWN opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is currently 77.47%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural Gas

In other news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $311,155.09. Following the transaction, the director owned 102,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,908.09. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,591 shares of company stock valued at $923,455 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

