Invesco Ltd. Sells 39,032 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $36,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interparfums by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,118,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,194,000 after buying an additional 67,533 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interparfums by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,913,000 after buying an additional 108,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interparfums by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,418,000 after buying an additional 151,358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interparfums by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interparfums by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 464,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after buying an additional 110,163 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $53,584.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $207,638. This trade represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.65 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $125.43.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $333.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.58 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

