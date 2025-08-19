Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,423,962 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,371,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,423,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $39,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $3,860,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 503,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 97,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in BorgWarner by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $589,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 234,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,112.40. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $892,175. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

