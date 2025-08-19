Invesco Ltd. Sells 612,022 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 612,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $34,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6,800.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $536,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,946,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,035,758.08. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $661,644.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 324,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,096.60. This trade represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,517. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

