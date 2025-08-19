Invesco Ltd. Sells 83,510 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Liberty Broadband worth $41,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 228,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 175,300 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

