Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.41 ($6.88) and traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.43). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 529.67 ($7.15), with a volume of 906,569 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 540.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 509.41. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.10 ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. Investec Group had a net margin of 43.98% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investec Group news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 65,173 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($7.08), for a total transaction of £341,506.52 ($461,308.28). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 156,635 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £833,298.20 ($1,125,622.32). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,168,381 shares of company stock worth $624,586,607. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

