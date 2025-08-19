Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.9%

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

