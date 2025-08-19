JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,964,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 238,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $33,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 26.4% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.80. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

