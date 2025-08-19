Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Head to Head Survey

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aegon and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Aegon alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegon 0 0 3 1 3.25 Kemper 2 0 3 1 2.50

Kemper has a consensus price target of $72.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.56%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than Aegon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

4.3% of Aegon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Aegon has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aegon and Kemper”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aegon $10.65 billion 1.39 $744.48 million $0.96 7.71 Kemper $4.64 billion 0.72 $317.80 million $5.31 9.96

Aegon has higher revenue and earnings than Kemper. Aegon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Aegon pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Aegon pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemper pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kemper has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Aegon and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegon N/A N/A N/A Kemper 7.18% 14.39% 3.25%

Summary

Kemper beats Aegon on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aegon

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies. It offers its products under the Aegon and Transamerica brands. Aegon Ltd. was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.